Theft suspect in Nolensville

 Courtesy Nolensville PD

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Nolensville are searching for a theft suspect who allegedly used stolen credit cards at a gas station on Monday night. 

Officials say the suspect was captured on surveillance video using the credit cards around 7:40 p.m. at the Mobile Station on Nolensville Road and Industrial Court. He allegedly stole the cards just 10 minutes before at the Rec Center in an unlocked locker. 

If anyone recognizes him or has any information on the incident, you're asked to contact police. 

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

