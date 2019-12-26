NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Nolensville are searching for a theft suspect who allegedly used stolen credit cards at a gas station on Monday night.
Officials say the suspect was captured on surveillance video using the credit cards around 7:40 p.m. at the Mobile Station on Nolensville Road and Industrial Court. He allegedly stole the cards just 10 minutes before at the Rec Center in an unlocked locker.
If anyone recognizes him or has any information on the incident, you're asked to contact police.
