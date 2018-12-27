AJ Vaden now has a patch on one of the windows of her Nashville home.
It's a painful reminder of what happened on the Saturday before Christmas.
"You feel violated. You feel insecure. You feel ill prepared," said Vaden.
The electricity was out and the Vaden's alarm was flashing with an error message.
So they decided to get out of the house with an unplanned trip to Opryland.
When they got back at around 7, that's when they made the discovery.
"It's one of those moments where you're like, 'everything but that, everything but that, anything but that, and then you realize that's what it is," said Vaden.
Someone had broken in and stolen $50,000 worth of heirloom jewelry including Vaden's mother's wedding ring, which was an especially painful loss since Vaden's mom died when she was just 15-years-old.
"And those are pieces, it's like, there is no cash replacement. Those are the tangible things I have left of my mom and those are it, outside of memories and pictures, that's it," said Vaden.
Vaden went through a decade worth of pictures so she could make fliers with images of the missing jewelry.
She's mailing the fliers to every pawn shop in Nashville.
"It's like, we've done all that we can and now that it's in the hands of those who may run across it," said Vaden.
Vaden had this message for the thieves: "No questions asked, I just want it back. It's not about the money. I just want it back."
She had this warning for other women: "You really don't think this is ever going to happen to you. If you have jewelry, document it. Hide it. Don't leave it out. I wore this stuff occasionally but not enough for it to be in a regular jewelry box and now I know," said Vaden.
Metro police offer free home and business surveys. They'll point out security weaknesses. To schedule one, visit the community affairs coordinator at your local precinct.
