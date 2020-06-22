NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — After News4 broke the story of dozens of COVID-19 cases at a Madison nursing home, a resident's daughter wants answers from the facility, starting with why she found out about the outbreak on our air.
"These people are not just numbers," Bianca Harvey said. "Especially my mother. She is not just a number at this facility, and she should not be thought of that way."
Harvey's mother, who has stage four COPD, has lived at Creekside Center for Rehabilitation & Healing since December. News4 learned of a COVID-19 outbreak there last week. "I’m angry just because things could have been handled better. I’m scared for her," Harvey said.
Harvey received a letter from the facility Saturday, June 13, detailing the "over-abundance of precautionary measures" administration was taking. Tuesday, she watched our News4 story, which exposed the outbreak. When she called Creekside Center that same day, she learned from her mother's roommate that her mother had been tested for COVID-19. She was told the results were negative.
Wednesday, the facility called to tell her that her mother's room changed. Thursday, Harvey could not get in touch with her mother. Friday, after calling to check in, Harvey learned her mother tested positive for COVID-19. She said her subsequent phone calls were ignored. That's when she called us.
"They had no intention," Harvey said. "I strongly believe that they had no intention on letting me know anything."
Harvey wants to know why she didn't get a phone call about the outbreak, or her mother's diagnosis. News4 put those questions to the administration at the nursing home. They sent us the following statement:
When a resident tests positive for COVID-19, we are required to notify their responsible party within 24 hours. In this specific case, a call was placed to the responsible party on the morning of June 19 which was within the appropriate timeframe after receiving their family member’s positive result. I also spoke with this family personally outside the Center.
Communication with our residents, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Last week, we held a series of three open calls (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) for all of our residents’ families, utilized our mass text messaging system and placed individual calls in order to share information and answer questions.
"I’m trying to deal with that fact that my mother has a condition that is going to eventually take her from me. I don’t want their negligence to be the reason that she’s taken sooner," Harvey said.
Creekside Center also sent us the following about their protocol going forward:
In order to proactively monitor, contain and fight COVID-19, we’ve introduced proactive testing measures for all of our residents and staff facility-wide regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve worked diligently to go above and beyond what is recommended by regulatory bodies to ensure the health and safety of our residents. These efforts have included creating isolation zones, discontinuing communal dining and activities, restricting visitors and mandating regulation-approved PPE before it was required.
We will continue to take all appropriate measures in cooperation and coordination with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to keep the Creekside Center community safe."
As of Monday, the Center confirmed 55 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including the administrator.
