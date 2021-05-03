A woman said her little brother has always given her unwavering confidence. To return the favor, she's helping his ultimate dream be realized.
"We've been singing for as long as I can remember," said Riley Vergara-Cruz, thinking about her brother Raymond.
Some of that comes from their mornings riding to school listening to piles of CDs.
"Those classic hits like Stevie Wonder, definitely Bruno Mars," smiled Riley.
If there was a stage around, Raymond and Riley were going to take it.
"Raymond would be the one like, 'c'mon, let's go. It's not a big deal. We'll just have fun,'" Riley remembered. "Getting to have your brother, who's your best friend, with you, is something special that's just, it's hard to explain."
The dream for Raymond was always to get into a recording studio just like Bruno Mars.
Riley was right there, always encouraging Raymond's dream during his cancer diagnosis.
Before Raymond's passing in August 2019, he recorded an album in places like the Gym Floor studio. He said he completed the album.
"It makes me very happy, and so these are happy tears," said Riley. "It makes everything a little surreal that he's gone, but I know he's smiling and happy from heaven that we finally finished his biggest goal."
People gathered Saturday to get a first listen of the Legacy album by Raymond M. Cruz. There, Riley once again sang a duet with her little brother's recorded voice.
For more on Raymond and his music, click here. You can also visit https://www.rayoflighttn.com/. Raymond's album Legacy is available on all major streaming sites.
