After a major tragedy, what if you could give people a symbol of strength? The people of one city devastated by the tornado have found that symbol, and you can see it everywhere. It was up to a team of local businesses to spread that symbol.
Cigi England's shop, Cigi's Boutique, is a place to find beautiful things with a touch of that Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's class.
"You can do your part by helping out a little bit, giving back to your community," said England, showing shirts, signs, and caps with the same image; a Tennessee flag with the words 'There's Only One Cookeville'
Those items may not sparkle, but they're grabbing attention in England's shop.
"I could cry right now remembering it," said England, thinking back to the devastation in Cookeville from the day the tornadoes hit. "When you see it with your own eyes, it's just unbelievable. That's when it hits, this is serious."
In this recovery, England knew Cookeville needed a symbol, and she'd need help.
Out the Door Printing is handling the signs. Tennessee Print Masters and Star Line are doing shirts and embroidery.
During this self-isolation period, people are buying it all from England online and by phone, all the money going to the tornado relief fund.
Thursday, outside a Next Step for Life transitional home destroyed, there stood a There's Only One Cookeville sign next to the driveway.
In the middle of a neighborhood that's lost so much, there's another sign reading There's Only One Cookeville.
"It's just a little bit of hope every time you see a sign," said England. "We were all effected by this storm, and for us to have this symbol as something to unite us and bring us together, we needed it now more than ever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.