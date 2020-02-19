FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV -- In late December the city put limits on owners and operators.
According to the Williamson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau 1.72 million people visited the county in 2018.
A large majority of those people stayed in Franklin.
Those who want to host some of those visitors through short-term rentals will have to follow some new rules.
“A property owner is required to live on the property if they have a short-term vacation rental on the property. It also limits a number to a maximum of one on each lot,” Kelly Dannenfelser, assistant director planning and sustainability for the city.
This new rule goes for those living in a residential area.
“They might live in their house and rent out their accessory dwelling. They might do it in part time bases, so they live in their home most of the year but go out of town on a weekend and rent out their house,” said Dannenfelser.
The city said they made the new changes to preserve residential areas.
However, if you are wanting to short-term rent a commercial area there are no limitations.
That goes for spaces above retail spaces.
There are currently 206 short-term vacation rentals registered to the city.
A number officials believe will continue to grow.
“I see that there is an upward trend in that. Franklin is a great place to visit and people need places to stay,” Dannenfelser.
Short term rentals owners who were already operating in residential districts are grandfathered and don’t have to follow the new ordnance.
That policy will still apply if the short-term rental is passed on to a blood relative.
For more information on short-term rentals in Franklin click here.
