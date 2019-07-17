NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They let the dogs out on Wednesday at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
The Labradors leading a show that showcased the importance of therapy dogs inside the hospital.
A child’s day at the children’s hospital is never as fun as this one.
But what a break this was, close-up meetings with the crew of therapy dogs that visit their hospital room, providing comfort and just a well-needed light movement.
The therapy dogs took the stage, walked around and put on a well-received show.
A glimpse of what happens when a therapy dog enters one of the young patient’s hospital room.
“It’s amazing. Everything changes. Usually they’re very worried. They’ve got some sort of treatment or procedure, just not a pleasant treatment, and they say a dog, it’s a distraction,” said Beth, a volunteer who brought Bogie. “The focus becomes can I play, can I pet, can I give him a treat? They forget they are there for a treatment, so their face lights up and the body relaxes. Pretty incredible.”
No skeptics are needed. It works. Doctors agree and the program keeps growing.
On Wednesday the hospital added its first full-time Labrador employee, with help from Mars Petcare. He’ll mix in with the four-legged volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.