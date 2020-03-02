NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Here in the U.S. FEMA is planning for the possibility that President Trump could make an emergency declaration to bring in personnel and extra money to assist in the response.
It wouldn’t be the first time that FEMA was used to help in a medical event.
In 2000 President Clinton used a Stafford Act emergency declaration for outbreaks of West Nile virus in New York and New Jersey.
Some people Nashville said they believe an outbreak is bound to happen.
“I think it’s inevitable that there is going to be an outbreak in the states. I don’t know if the government can really control it. I don’t think it’s any fault of there’s. I just think it’s virus that’s going to spread kind of like the flu," Shellie Fossick.
According to the CDC there are more than 90 confirmed cases here in the U.S.
Six of those cases have resulted in deaths in Washington.
People we spoke with said they are washing their hands more and some are avoiding travel.
Others believe we should not let the virus stop us from our day to day lives.
“I think it’s important to take reasonable precaution but not to panic. I trust that the people in charge are taking it seriously because no one wants to have a pandemic on their hands," said John Lentz.
