NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - County legend Charley Pride has died at age 86 following complications from COVID-19.
Pride was known for his rich baritone voice. He became the country's first Black superstar and first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“No person of color had ever done what he has done,” Darius Rucker said earlier in the PBS documentary "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me."
My heart is so heavy. Charlie Pride was an icon a legend and any other word u wanna use for his greatness. He destroyed Barriers and did things that no one had ever done. But today Im thinking of my friend. Heaven just got one of the finest people I know.I miss and love u CP!— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 13, 2020
After playing professional baseball in the Negro League, Pride joined the army, but didn't stop thinking about music.
Pride signed to RCA Records in the 1960s, but he wasn't immune to the civil rights movement heating up across the nation. His first singles sent to the radio stations delivered *without* the usual publicity photo and often shocking live audiences when they realized he was black.
“I’d come out of the shadows, the lights hit me,” Pride said. “Then, I'd say 'I know it's a little unique me coming out on this country music show wearing a permanent tan.’"
Listeners couldn't forget this hit just between you and me.
Pride had dozens of number one hits including his classic “Just Between You and Me.” He debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in 1967.
His 1971 signature tune made him 'entertainer of the year' award winner by the Country Music Association and served as his only pop top 40 hit.
Pride became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993.
"Thank you, Charley, for your contributions to our Opry family- you’ll forever have a place in our hearts and our home," Grand Ole Opry tweeted on Saturday.
He continued to sing and make music into the next century.
"It’s not a ritual or anything. But I’ve done it a long time,” Pride said while participating at meet and greets at CMA Fest in 2017. “It's a routine and I still love it"
Pride married his wife Rozene in 1956 and they have three children.
He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000
"He is among country music’s most beloved and respected figures, and he found self-expression to be the most crucial political statement. What a singer. What a legend. What a man," Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Saturday.
Charley's last performance was on November 11, 2020. He sang "Kiss An Angel Good Morning" during the CMA Awards in Nashville.
Country artists took to social media on Saturday to remember the legendary musician.
I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2)— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020
"The most generous, kind, trailblazing man has left us. I met Charley Pride when I was 15. He gave his home phone number to my dad, and said “I’d love to help your son.” And help he did. I am so blessed to have had so many memories with him. I’m devastated. You changed country music for the better, Charley. And you changed this kid’s life. We love you," Brad Paisley posted.
Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo— Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020
We lost a great one today. pic.twitter.com/4oeebVsLZU— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 12, 2020
Dennis Quaid was the co-producer on the "Charley Pride Story."
“Charley Pride was a global icon in music, baseball and business. He broke barriers, unprecedented at the time, and made us all realize that we have more in common than our differences. Charley was a great American and a good Christian. Perhaps one of his greatest accomplishments is his more than 60-year marriage to his lovely, devoted partner in life, his wife Rozene. As one of the producers of the ‘Charley Pride Story,’ I’ll make sure his story is not unsung to the younger generation. While Charley has left this Earth, he is now singing in the Heavenly choir.”
