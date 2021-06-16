NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The threat and spread of large wildfires continue to increase across the western United States. There are currently 33 large fires that have burned more than 360,00 acres in across 10 states. Eleven of which were just reported yesterday.
Wildfire activity has started to increase in the Northern Rockies but more than half of the 33 uncontained fires are in the southwest and great basin areas of the United States.
So what exactly is fueling the infernos out west?
The excessive heat and extreme drought conditions in the southwestern United States are causing a large threat of new wildfires.
The heat is caused by a dome of high pressure, which is trapping the record high temperatures from areas like the northern plains down through the southwest where temperatures today are ranging between 100 to 125 degrees.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect for areas like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and California. Additionally, heat advisories are in place for areas like Salt Lake City, and a good majority of Nevada.
The primary cause of all this heat is as simple as the lack of moisture and rainfall. There has been minimal rainfall in these areas.
To break out of the drought, the areas would require exceptional and record-breaking rainfall. For the next seven days, there is very little precipitation expected to come down in these areas.
The combination of high heat, drought, and gusty winds is helping ignite the new wildfires that are popping up and spreading across the northern plains and the southwest.
