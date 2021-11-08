WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Band kids in Waverly got brand new shiny instruments Monday, nearly $100,000 worth. The donation is thanks in part to country music star Vince Gill.
Parents said Gill talked to kids who lost everything and shared a story about him losing his guitars in a Nashville flood back in 2010. Gill said he knew the feeling of being without music and wanted to help out.
The Waverly flood ripped through the community, filling the middle and high schools with water and dirt. It left students like seventh-grader Harmony Sanders devastated.
“I lost my house and my uncle,” Sanders said. “I almost lost my mom and my brother.”
Her school also lost nearly $100,000 worth of instruments, which was a big blow to the band student. On Monday, the country music star showed up to the school assembly and replaced all of the instruments lost.
“I was really excited and really happy.” Harmony said.
Harmony’s mom was stars truck and even got a picture with him.
“It blew my mind when they said Vince Gill,” Elizabeth Sanders said.
“We talked about how we chose our instruments and what all happened during the flood, like if we were at the houses or we weren’t,” Sanders said. “It almost made me cry that we were talking about it.”
Band director Joseph Bullington said more than a dozen of his nearly 90 band members were impacted by the flood.
“I have been kind of inspired by the kids for how resilient they have been,” Bullington said. “Coming back to music and being involved in band, even for those that were affected, band becomes their outlet.”
Sanders said this small gesture is a reminder of how much people still care.
“That it is not just a thing that happened and people will get over it,” Sanders said.
The band director said KHS Music in Nashville set this all up and partnered with CMA to pull off the surprise.
