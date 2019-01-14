Do you have what it takes to appear on The Voice?
The Voice will be holding open casting calls in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 16 for Season 17 in the fall.
Singers interested in trying out for The Voice can get more information and fill out an online profile and register at The Voice’s website.
The tryouts will be held at the Music City Center.
Other tryouts will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19 in New York City, Saturday, Jan. 26 in Miami, FL, and Sunday, Feb. 24 in San Francisco.
