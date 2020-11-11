"2020 has been a year to remember is all I can say," said Anescia Wright.
Truer words could not be spoken on another of Anescia's early, early mornings with three kids, a little cereal, a little cream of wheat, and a lot of multitasking.
"Trying!" laughed Anescia between braiding her little girl's hair. "Definitely trying!"
There's a reason Anescia might look familiar.
Last week, The Voice introduced America to 'Neci'. She performed in front of the judges as part of the auditions.
"I've always sung in the church in the choir," she said, turning her attention back to her performance on The Voice. "I will say that was the first time I was nervous, and I'm not usually nervous when I get on stage."
In addition to being a singer and mom, Anescia is also a frontline worker.
"I'm actually a labor delivery nurse at Centennial Women's Hospital," she said. "I'm building a relationship with my moms. At the end of the day, when they leave, they know they have a new sister, and I have a new niece or nephew that I just delivered."
"We have had positive pregnant COVID patients as well," Anescia continued, shifting the conversation to the challenges of 2020. "How is it going to effect the mom? How is it going to effect the baby? I am there sometimes in the best of times, and I am there sometimes in the worst of times. It is a real thing, and COVID is still here. It's been scary for me mostly because of my children. I'm always worried about bringing things home. My kids know they don't hug me until my scrubs are off."
With caring for children at home and caring for children at work, it's maybe fitting Anescia would sing a song on The Voice called "God Bless the Child". Though the judges didn't turn for Anescia, she said they told her something in a moment that didn't make the show.
"We're almost doing a disservice if we keep you here," she remembered. "Your patients need you."
"I'm showing my children, 'no' does not mean a 'no,'" Anescia continued. "It means a 'not yet.'"
Just before she left for another day as a frontline worker, we asked one more question.
"What happens next with Neci and music?" we asked.
"You just have to wait and see," she smiled. "That's all I can say."
