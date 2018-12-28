This one is for all the marbles.
Win and In! The Titans face off against the Colts this Sunday night with a playoff spot on the line.
You'll see that game right here on WSMV News4.
The Voice of the Titans, Mike Keith says Sunday night is pretty much a playoff game. With so much on the line, there's no doubt Nissan Stadium is going to have a playoff-like atmosphere.
The Colts have become one of the Titans biggest rivals since the AFC South came to be in 2002. Keith says this makes Sunday night's game extra special.
“You can make the case, this is the biggest regular season game in Tennessee Titans history. You can make the case this is the biggest regular season game in Nissan Stadium history,” said Keith.
He expects a sell-out crowd at Nissan Stadium this Sunday night.
“It's an unbelievable opportunity for this franchise, and to reward these fans who have been so patient for years as we went through some tough times, back to where we are now with three straight winning seasons,” Keith said.
He adds, when the Titans arrived in Nashville in the late nineties, the city was still very much a college football market -- where losing a game was devastating. Keith says fans have since realized a loss isn't the end of the world in the NFL... much less, six losses.
“A NFL season is a long time,” Keith said. “We've been at this for five months now, and it seems like we've been at this for five years. Through good times, through down times, and now to where we are now.”
With quality wins over division rivals Houston and Jacksonville, a come from behind victory over the defending Super Bowl champs - the Philadelphia Eagles, and a dismantling of the New England Patriots, Keith believes the Titans should never be counted out.
“That's why even though the Titans are underdogs in this game on Sunday night against Indianapolis, people have optimism because they know this team, at their best - even with injuries - can knock off anybody,” Keith said.
Andrew Luck has been playing as well as anybody in the NFL, and has a 10-0 record against the Titans.
However…
“Andrew Luck has never seen Nissan Stadium, like it's going to be on Sunday night. He has never seen our fan base ready to go, every seat filled, everything happening, the potential secret weapon to turn away Andrew Luck's win streak, is our fan base. They'll be there ready to go Sunday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.