NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Tennessee prepares for Election Day, News4 is working for you with these last-minute reminders.
"Just because it's Election Day, the virus doesn't take a day off," Dr. Alex Jahangir said.
It's an eleventh-hour reminder as Tennesseans prepare to hit the polls.
"The voting commission, and the polls have really done a really great job from everything I've personally experienced and everything I've heard to keep everyone safe at this time in the pandemic," Jahangir said.
In Davidson County, voters will get through the polls without touching any equipment. Poll workers will wear PPE, and voters will be briefly screened before walking in.
If you need a ride, Lyft and Uber are offering 50% off $10 rides to the polls. Use "2020VOTE' for Lyft.
Uber said their code will be available in the app on election day. The Republican and Democratic parties of Davidson County are offering free rides. Call (615) 933-1872 or (629) 888-3237, respectively.
Once you arrive, Jahangir reminds voters to do their civic duty, 2020 style.
"Wearing a mask, keeping apart, try to minimize how much you touch things," he said. "And if you can be in a place that has a lot of ventilation, that will help."
