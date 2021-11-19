NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Queen of Jefferson Street, Miss Rosetta Perry, cut the ribbon on Friday morning to mark opening a new gift shop inside the airport.
The accomplishment at the Nashville Airport is something that Perry has been working on for years. The way she describes it.
"It was just something I had to do," Perry said.
Miss Rosetta is an 87-year-old who won't take credit for anything, but she should. Friday was the official opening of her shop, The Tennessee Tribune, at the airport. It's a place for last-minute gifts that help show off the Nashville Community, with a little extra push towards North Nashville. The whole project is something she's fought to get for years.
"When I say we, I mean African Americans we've been in the city a long time at grocery stores," Perry said. "But we're just not in them with our vendors and products, and that's just not fair."
Miss Rosetta is loved and known well on Jefferson, probably not as much away from it. The Tennessee Tribune she knows will help that. All publicity drives the effort for improvement and readership of her newspaper, the Tennessee Tribune. She's convinced over the years that things keep getting better.
"It gets better each time we get a new mayor," Perry said. "They seem to understand."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.