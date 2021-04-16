NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is returning to Nashville this spring for its 35th year.
Settled near Castle Gwynn in Triune, travel back in time to the 16th century where the festivals says magic, comedy, and music await you.
The festival will run almost the entire month of May with opening weekend on the May 8th and 9th. Each weekend of the festival features different themes including a 'pirate invasion' and a 'Celtic weekend
Travel back in time to our 16th century English village of Covington Glen. Magic, Comedy, and Music await you along with the thrill of a royal joust, action packed Pirate Show, Knight Wings Birds of Prey Demonstration, Heroic Robin Hood, and the saucy wit of Axel the Sot.
The festival says tickets are limited and be purchased in advance online. The festival is asking that all attendees where a mask and encourages social distancing.
