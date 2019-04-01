'The Tennessee Kid' has new comedy show on Netflix
He grew up in Old Hickory, went to High School at Donelson Christian, and decided more school wasn't really his thing and just started telling jokes.
That was 16 years ago. Today, you can find Nate Bargatze on Netflix with his first one-hour stand-up comedy show.
Bargatze is 'The Tennessee Kid,' that's the name of his comedy special you can now see on Netflix.
He's been on Conan, Jimmy Fallon, and tours the country later this year. He's funny, and how he got started in comedy is funny too.
"My dad's a magician who started as a clown, so that was a big help you know..."
Can genetics get you to Netflix? Nate Bargatze believes so.
"I go to the trunk of my car and an old man walks up to me and says, 'Olivia?' That's a set-up on his new streaming show.
"He was looking for his elderly wife and saw me with no shirt on and thought that could be Olivia."
His comedy has come along way from Day 1.
"You're performing for like literally four people and I performed for one guy once, six was like a dream, you know, 'this is gonna be unbelievable.'"
And it has been, and keeps getting better with his own network TV show in the works. Not bad for a self-described dumb guy and college drop-out.
"As far as just knowing stuff, you should know I learn stuff from my daughter who's six, I should never listen to her and go 'I didn't know that.'"
With a lingering thought from that parking lot. "I don't know who he dissed more, me or Olivia."
Nate jokes about Olivia, his dad and his wife on the Netflix show. He's also very funny on his first Netflix appearance on a show titled The Stand-ups.
He'll perform two evening shows at TPAC on Friday, April 12.
Find out more about Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid and watch the official trailer below:
