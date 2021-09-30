NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A swanky new restaurant with celebrity backing has opened in downtown Nashville. The Supper Club is located on the third floor of the Twelve Thirty Club at Fifth + Broadway. From upscale cocktails to delicious entrees and even a raw bar, there's a little something for everyone.
Nick Bill, the Director of Operations describes The Supper Club as traditional steakhouse faire with a little bit of a modern twist. "More composed dishes and little bit of an Asian influence, as well," he explains. You will find sushi rolls and seafood galore on the menu located on the opposite page of the tender cuts of meat and side dishes.
The 400-seat restaurant has live music almost every night in the lounge area. As well as private dining spaces available for a more intimate experience in the main dining room. After your meal, you can step out on the rooftop to enjoy a drink above all the action downtown.
"This is the brainchild of Sam Fox, who is a very well-established restauranteur, a 12-time James Beard nominee," says Bill. "He wanted to come together with someone who would share his vision for the Twelve Thirty Club." That's where music superstar Justin Timberlake comes in. The two met at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee a few years ago and teamed up together to open the Supper Club. "The two powerhouses in their respective fields came together and the rest is history," says Bill.
The Supper Club is open for dinner 7 days a week. Click here for the menu and hours of operation. They are also looking for friendly faces to join their staff. Full time and part time positions are available. To apply, click here.
