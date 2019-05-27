NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nationwide, car crashes for teen drivers increases significantly each summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
According to AAA, over the next 100 days approximately 1,000 people will be killed in car crashes involving teen drivers. The most common causes of death in crashes involve speeding, crashes at night, and distracted driving.
AAA has created an interactive website for parents to learn more about the risks teenage drivers face, and steps parents can take that will help prepare both you and your teen as they begin driving.
Visit the AAA website here.
