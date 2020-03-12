NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As events across the country are being cancelled due to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, The 5 Spot in East Nashville announced Thursday the music venue will also be closing its doors until the virus is "under control."
The announcement comes as Nashville Mayor John Cooper urged city residents to practice "social distancing" and consider cancelling large public and private gatherings.
The 5 Spot hosts up to 150 musical acts a month and employs 20 people. The venue reopened Wednesday after being without power due to the March 3 tornado that devastated areas of Nashville, including the Five Points neighborhood where The 5 Spot is located.
The 5 Spot's management created a GoFundMe in order to pay their staff and musicians whose shows were canceled. They hope to raise $70,000.
"We are doing a community service by closing our doors until the Covid-19 virus is under control. At the moment, we plan on being closed for a month," venue co-owner wrote on the fundraising site. "We made this very difficult decision the day after reopening in the wake of the destructive March 3 tornado."
Sherwood added that if The 5 Spot has money left over when they eventually reopen, the funds will be sent to The Ben Eyestone Fund, a community health charity.
Click here to access the GoFundMe.
Earlier today, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena was cancelled in light of the pandemic. Several other events in the city have either been postponed or cancelled.
Bonna Johnson with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said there has been 135 event or meeting cancellations. Those events were expected to generate over $35 million in spending, $2.9 million in state taxes and $3.15 million in local taxes.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 18 cases of the novel coronavirus in Tennessee. Six of the patients are residents of Davidson County.
