NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Sounds announced game times for every home game during the 2022 season on Wednesday.
The 2022 season will kick off on Tuesday, April 5, against the storied Durham Bulls, who are currently the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
First pitch for that game will be at 6:35 p.m.
Game times for all 72 road games are yet to be announced.
For information on season ticket memberships, click here.
Single-game tickets will be available for purchases during Spring Training in mid-March.
