NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is a foodie town, so why do so many popular restaurants close?
Restaurants in Nashville are fighting an uphill battle.
Data from New York-based analyst group NPD shows independent restaurants are on the decline in recent years, while chain restaurants are steadily growing.
A food industry adviser with NPD said traffic, competition and higher labor costs around the country are squeezing independent restaurants out of the market.
“We’re going on our five-year anniversary this month,” Sinema co-owner Q Taylor said.
Five years ago, he had a vision for the former Melrose theater in Berry Hill.
It has since not only come to life but managed to maintain its reputation as one of the hottest spots to eat in Nashville.
“It’s definitely challenging,” he said.
Taylor estimated at least 50 restaurants at Sinema’s price point have opened in Nashville since they did.
“We knew that was coming, first of all, and then we said ‘no matter what, anyone that works for us, we're going to do our best to promote from within,’” said Taylor.
That is what Taylor said is the recipe for restaurant success.
“A lot of people say customers come first, I say the staff come first because I feel if you take care of the staff, they're going to take care of the customer,” said Taylor. “Whoever walks through the door, it doesn't matter who they are, because we are who we are.”
