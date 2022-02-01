NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As officials prepare for possible flooding Thursday and icy roads for Friday, 4WARN meteorologist Stefano DiPietro explained Tuesday the science behind hydroplaning.
In the winter months, we’re always talking about the effects of snow and ice on roadways, but a good soaking rain, like the one that is about to hit Middle Tennessee, can also be hazardous to drivers.
On a dry day, the tires on our cars remain in constant contact with the road and have plenty of traction to keep us going. However, on a rainy/wet day, sometimes our tires can lose contact with the roadway causing us to lose grip and traction.
When you experience hydroplaning on the wet road, the tires on your car begin to lose grip as you pick up speed, then you lose traction, and finally, the car starts to skid and slide.
4WARN meteorologist Stefano DiPietro said that the speed you are going in these conditions is what it all comes to. The more speed your car picks up, the more water is returned to the tire’s underside, leading to an eventual hydroplane.
