NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bell ringers for the Salvation Army in Nashville will stop ringing after Saturday to stand with the first responders.
The bell ringers will stop their 130-year tradition of ringing bells through Christmas Eve this year. Major Ethan Frizzell said they are making the move to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The Salvation Army works alongside our community’s 1st responder teams when disaster strikes our community to provide life sustaining services to our neighbors. This disaster called COVID is long lasting and ever changing in its impact, and while we continue to provide our life sustaining services to our community as we have for the last 9 months, we feel it is our responsibility to our 1st responder partners to not actively be out in the community any more than is critically necessary during this spike in numbers to try and help slow the spread of COVID,” Major Ethan Frizzell said in a statement on Thursday.
On Saturday, every $20 donated will be matched up to $25,000, due to a donation from an anonymous member of the community.
Sony Music Nashville will be "providing artist support to fill the silence with Christmas Music and calls to give through online kettles this year throughout next week."
“We are thankful to our anonymous donor, as this match will help us on our final push to reach our goal. Our community has already had a tremendous response this year to our call to rescue Christmas and spread hope into the New Year for our neighbors! Even with our bells silenced in the public next week, with the support of Sony Music Nashville, we know that our community will respond, to not only reach, but surpass our Red Kettle Challenge goal of $500,000,” Frizzell said.
The Salvation Army will have unmanned kettle throughout the community. On the kettles, there will be a QR code link and a Tap and Pay ApplePay/GooglePay option for mobile Red Kettle Giving.
To donate online, click here. People can also mail donations to the following location:
