NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Convention and Visitor's Bureau has released the schedule for tomorrow's NYE decade celebration at Bicentennial Mall.
This is the 4th year the celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and Keith Urban will again be headlining, along with special guest Stevie Nicks this year.
The entire thing will be covered nationally by NBC and CNN - Carson Daly hosts NBC's New Year's Eve 2020" from New York City, and will be checkin in with Keith Urban here in Nashville. CNN will also have anchor Don Lemon here in Nashville, reporting live for CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.
Once national coverage ends at 11:30PM, News4 goes LIVE from Bicentennial Mall, and will carry Keith Urban's performance up to the Note Drop at midnight, as well as the rest of Keith's set all the way through to 12:35AM!
Last year, Bicentennial Mall played host to upwards of 175,000 revelers, and this year the crowd is expected to grow. News4's Lisa Spencer does advise everyone to bring a coat to the park, the temperature's forecast to be around 37 degrees at midnight for the Note Drop.
Gates will open at 4:00PM Tuesday afternoon, and the show begins on stage at 5:45PM.
Here's the full (approximate) timing for Tuesday night
(artists and times subject to change!)
4:00 p.m. Event site opens
DJ Case Bloom
Emcees: Radio host Storme Warren with Today in Nashville host Kelly Sutton
5:40 p.m. Emcees open program with Mayor John Cooper
5:45 p.m. Fisk Jubilee Singers®
5:55 p.m. Raising of Music Note with Fireworks
6:00 p.m. Kalie Shorr
6:30 p.m. DJ Dave Audé
6:45 p.m. Bren Joy
7:25 p.m. DJ Dave Audé
7:40 p.m. Amanda Shires
8:20 p.m. DJ Dave Audé
8:35 p.m. The Struts
9:25 p.m. DJ Dave Audé
9:45 p.m. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
10:35 p.m. DJ Dave Audé
10:55 p.m. Keith Urban
11:55 p.m. Countdown and Music Note Drop with pyrotechnics and confetti. Five-minute fireworks show at midnight.
12:05 a.m. Keith Urban will continue until approximately 12:35 a.m.
