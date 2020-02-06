Rolling Stones 2020 tour
 
 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rolling Stones will be bringing its No Filter 2020 Tour to Nissan Stadium in May.

The music group announced a 15-city North American tour on Thursday morning. The Stones will play at Nissan Stadium on May 20.

A fan presale stars on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14.

The full tour schedule:

  • May 8: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
  • May 12: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
  • May 16: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MS
  • May 20: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
  • May 24: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX
  • May 29: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX
  • June 6: New Era Field, Buffalo, NY
  • June 10: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
  • June 14: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
  • June 19: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
  • June 23, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
  • June 27: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, MO
  • July 1: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
  • July 5: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • July 9: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
 
 

