NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rolling Stones will be bringing its No Filter 2020 Tour to Nissan Stadium in May.
The music group announced a 15-city North American tour on Thursday morning. The Stones will play at Nissan Stadium on May 20.
A fan presale stars on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14.
It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310mTickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020
The full tour schedule:
- May 8: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
- May 12: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
- May 16: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MS
- May 20: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
- May 24: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX
- May 29: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX
- June 6: New Era Field, Buffalo, NY
- June 10: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- June 14: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
- June 19: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- June 23, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
- June 27: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, MO
- July 1: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- July 5: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- July 9: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
