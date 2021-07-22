NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rolling Stones will bring their postponed No Filter Tour back to Music City in October of this year, the band announced Thursday.
The Stones were originally set to perform at Nissan Stadium in May 2020 but had to postpone the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
US 2021 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT!TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/cimRWrlJBx SIGN UP FOR PRE-SALE FOR NEW ORLEANS, LOS ANGELES & LAS VEGAS SHOWS: https://t.co/mJYpZi6VCD#StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/bILArrzuiz— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 22, 2021
The band will now play Nissan Stadium on October 9.
All previously purchased tickets to the show will be honored at the new date.
Additional tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com.
