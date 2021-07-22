Music-Rolling Stones

FILE - Ron Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert in Pasadena, Calif. The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. One of the new tracks is called “Scarlet” and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The album coming out on Sept. 4, 2020 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with ten bonus tracks. The Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rolling Stones will bring their postponed No Filter Tour back to Music City in October of this year, the band announced Thursday.

The Stones were originally set to perform at Nissan Stadium in May 2020 but had to postpone the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The band will now play Nissan Stadium on October 9. 

All previously purchased tickets to the show will be honored at the new date. 

Additional tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.