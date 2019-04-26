NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Pub Nashville is stepping in to help brides-to-be who feel like the NFL Draft has ruined their entire weekend.
They're offering free entrees for brides-to-be and Bachelorette parties of six or more during NFL Draft weekend beginning Friday 4/26 and ending Sunday 4/28 from open to close at 400 11th Avenue South in Nashville
"Nashville bachelorette parties are not in any danger of being ruined in The Gulch this weekend. The Pub will offer every bride-to-be in parties of 6 or more a free entrée to celebrate their upcoming nuptials when they visit The Pub this weekend only," said the Pub in a statement.
For more information and to schedule, call 615-678-4840 or visit www.ExperiencethePub.com/nashville
