NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee’s tallest apartment building is now open in Nashville.
The Place at Fifth & Broad stands 34 stories high with 381 units and five guest suites.
“You’re near Nashville’s most exciting attractions that people come from all over the world to experience,” Tom Miller, General Manager of Fifth + Broad, said.
The Place opened July 1 and leasing is still available. It’s located right in the middle of one of the most anticipated projects in downtown Nashville: Fifth and Broad, located directly across from Bridgestone Arena.
There is something for everyone from studio apartments starting around $1,600 a month, up to penthouse suites.
“We’ve got everything in between with all kinds of different views and price ranges,” Miller explained. “But everyone gets the same experience and gets to take advantage of the incredible location.”
One of the most obvious selling points is the the view. Located so close to the Cumberland River, you get a spectacular view of Music City. Each floor takes you higher above Broadway to get a gorgeous view of the Nashville skyline from any angle.
Along with a great view, the amenities are second to none. Whether it’s at the spacious fitness studio or sitting at the 8th floor swimming pool looking down at lower Broadway, the amenities are all included.
“You can even make you’re own recording tracks in the recording studio. There’s something for anybody,” Miller said.
You can find information on leasing and move-in specials, click here.
