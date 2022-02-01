NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, love is in the air, and maybe you feel a little stressed about finding that special gift for your special someone.
Dr. Gary Lewandowski, a relationship researcher from Monmouth University, said the perfect gift may not be flowers and chocolates.
“Better than buying them anything is to have experiences together to get out there and do something, particularly during this time,” said Dr. Lewandowski. “You know, we're coming out of COVID. You've been kind of cooped up together like, get out of your house. Have an experience together.”
According to his research, Lewandowski said that Valentine’s gift that many people want to have should novel, interesting, challenging, and exciting.
“What we know from the research is you don't want to just have any experience,” Lewandowski said. “You want to have an experience that meets four criteria. And those criteria spell out the word NICE. Novel, interesting, challenging, and exciting. And we know some from some of the research that I've done that those nice activities, those are particularly important because they're interesting. They're fun. They're exciting. They help us become better people.”
Lewandowski said that these activities promote commitment and satisfaction in relationships.
“When you engage in these NICE activities, it promotes self-expansion with your partner,” he said. “We know that that's really important for relationship quality. It promotes satisfaction. It promotes commitment. It helps you feel more in love.”
Lewandowski said if you must buy something, get your partner a card, but include a handwritten note that gives it that personal touch.
In addition to his research at Monmouth University, Lewandowski is the author of Stronger Than You Think, 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.