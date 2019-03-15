NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators from Metro Parks were called out to The Parthenon on Friday afternoon to investigate reports of a suspicious bag outside.
The facility was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in to investigate the duffel bag. A security guard on site tells News4 that visitors and employees waited in the parking lots around the building for more than 30 minutes.
The bag was removed and retrieved by its owner, and The Parthenon was reopened shortly after.
