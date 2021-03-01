The pandemic's impact on future elections in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The next election in 2022 may seem like a long time from now, but News4 found that local elections officials are already preparing.
We wanted to know what the lessons learned from 2020 will mean for future elections held here in the Midstate.
In the middle of a pandemic, more than 309,000 people voted in Davidson County in the 2020 election — a record turnout.
"As far as COVID goes, it was super easy," said Nicolas Lizcano, a Davidson County voter.
But with that election in the rearview mirror, it's time to focus on the next time we hit the polls.
For Davidson County, that's the primary in 2022.
“I think a lot of changes happened in 2020 that we can expect going forward,” said Jeff Roberts, administrator for the Davidson County Election Commission.
Roberts says one of those may be more people voting by mail. In 2020, 10 percent of Davidson County voters cast absentee ballots — many over the age of 60.
Absentee voting was available to that age group before the pandemic, but not as well-known.
“We think now that the population knows the availability, we will likely see it more in the future,” Roberts said.
Roberts says another goal is to continue transparency with the help of the media.
“[We want to] let you come in and see where we store the absentee ballots, how we open the envelopes, when we open the envelopes all of those kinds of things,” he said.
But the biggest change that could come next time you vote is where you cast your ballot.
“Our big task between now and then will revolve around redistricting,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot of work to get everyone into their appropriate precincts because of the population changes around Nashville. There will be a lot of changes.”
They will start working on the redistricting sometime this spring, with Davidson County voters receiving a letter well before the next election to let you know where to vote.
