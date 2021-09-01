MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - With Bonnaroo postponed for 2021, the organizers of another festival are trying to accommodate those still looking for music.
City officials are launching The Other Fest to provide music and entertainment for anyone heading to Manchester for Bonnaroo.
Bonnaroo organizers announced Tuesday that the 2021 music festival had been canceled because of excessive rainfall as part of Hurricane Ida's remnants.
The Other Fest will take place from Sept. 2 to 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The music festival will take place at Common John Brewing Company, Bites of Europe, Prater's Bar-B-Que, and more locations in Manchester.
Andy Frasco and Big Something will be the headliner for The Other Fest. There will be more than 25 other performances on three stages during the four days.
However, officials said they are only selling 2,000 tickets for the event. Each ticket is $20. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring a chair, wear a mask indoors, and there will be free masks at the event.
According to Bonnaroo's website, tickets for 2021 will not be rolled over to 2022, and refunds will be issued. Bonnaroo allowed ticket holders to roll over tickets purchased for 2020 to this year's festival.
This is the second straight year the festival has been canceled. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event. This year's festival was delayed until this weekend from its usual June dates because of the pandemic.
For more information on The Other Fest, click here.
