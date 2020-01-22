NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Original Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all new show "Pushing the Limits" to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Jan. 25 for two shows.
The roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and women stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George. The show brings a blend of hilarious hi-jinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt.
