NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Office of The Metropolitan Trustee announced Tuesday that they will be operating under limited capacity due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the country, the Office of The Metropolitan Trustee said they will operate at limited capacity for the remainder of the week. By doing this, they said it will help protect the health and wellness of staff and residents.

The office plans to return to normal operational capacity on Monday, Jan. 10.

“While we pride ourselves in our ability to operate efficiently and assist all residents in whatever capacity they need – the health, safety, and wellness of resident and Office of Metropolitan Trustee employees is the most important consideration in making the decision to operate at a limited capacity for the remainder of the week,” said Trustee Erica S. Gilmore.

Residents are being encouraged to register and utilize electronic property tax billing found of the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee’s website. They can also make in-person payments, apply for tax relief, or tax freeze programs at the office, however, wait times may be longer than usual.

For more information on property taxes and payments, residents may call the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee at 615-862-6330.