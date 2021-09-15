NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Normal Brand started in St. Louis in 2015 by chance after the company's founder claimed he couldn't find a "normal" shirt anywhere. Today, and the company now has their clothing in over 500 boutiques across the U.S. and is opening their second brick and mortar store in Nashville at Fifth + Broadway.
Jimmy Sansone, the founder, was looking for something timeless, comfortable, and easy to wear. With no fashion background, he designed and made a shirt of his own in his parent's basement and so, The Normal Brand was born.
Their success is a family affair: Two parents, 10 siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins all play a part in the business. Brother Niko, who works in real estate, helped get the space in downtown Nashville's hottest new spot, Fifth + Broadway. Brother Lan helped get the brand into retailers across the country. Brother Conrad helped expand their website and open stores. Their mom designs the inside of the store with generations of family photos and memorabilia, down to the taxidermy buffalo on the wall hunted by their grandfather.
"Our parents and grandparents always told us to set high goals and work as hard as we can, so we hope people like the product," Conrad Sansone, brother and co-owner of The Normal Brand said.
Earlier this year, their sister Sophia helped the family team up with country music star Luke Combs to design a hat for charity. All proceeds went to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses affected by COVID-19. The hat sold out in one day and raised $125,000 for struggling businesses.
The guys say they aren't stopping here. They hope to open more in the future and expand their online footprint. "We still have a long way to go but it's been fun so far," said Sansone. You can find an array of men's and women's clothing, hats and accessories on their website here.
The Normal Brand will open at Fifth + Broadway this Thursday. It's located on the street level right next to the Ray Ban store.
