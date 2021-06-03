NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new intensive outpatient program partnership between non-profits The Next Door and Thistle Farms is working to help women in recovery from drugs and alcohol addiction.
Amanda Dunlap has one main goal as director of clinical services at The Next Door: empowering women for a lifetime of recovery.
She says the need for resources only increased during the pandemic.
“Our work really never stopped in the pandemic — it only amplified — just really seeing people go back to isolation,” Dunlap said. “The services are needed so much now especially after this pandemic.”
That’s why The Next Door is partnering with Thistle Farms to meet the need for their third intensive outpatient program.
“Even last year, we served over 1,500 women,” Dunlap said. “So you can imagine now, looking like when we’re getting back to some normalcy, what that number will look like post-pandemic — whenever we get there.”
Some women needing help unfortunately didn’t make it through last year, with the CDC reporting 89,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States between October 2019 and October 2020.
About 3,000 of those deaths were here in Tennessee.
“The numbers of women we have lost due to overdoses has skyrocketed,” Dunlap said. “It’s been very hard to see that and to know not just a name, but a person behind that name, and the value and worth that they are — and to know that they lost their battle to addiction.”
But Dunlap says it’s not always a losing battle with the right programs in place — whether that’s residential detox, partial hospitalization, or an intensive outpatient program.
That’s why she knows the newest outpatient program likely won’t be the last and additional services will continue to be necessary.
“If The Next Door wasn’t a part of our community — it would be detrimental not only to Nashville but to our state and to the greater country.”
The ribbon cutting for their new outpatient program with Thistle Farms is scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at The Next Door location on 22nd Avenue North.
