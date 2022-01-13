NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News 4 reporter Tosin Fakile sat down with the Tennessee Speaker of the house to discuss his thoughts of the new redistricting map.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton told Fakile that he is aware there have been negative reactions, but the speaker said he has also received positive reactions to the new redistricting map.
“There’s a lot of reaction to it which is under stable there’s some change, but we feel at the end its constitutional and it protected the voting rights act which is one of the things we had to look at,” said Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the House.
He said every ten years they have to come up with a new map and they saw a lot of population growth in Middle Tennessee.
“We saw that there was a lot of population growth in middle Tennessee not a lot in the east. There was a decrease in the east and the west. So we had to move all those districts towards middle Tennessee,” Sexton said.
Part of that redistricting plan splits Davidson County into 3, a move that some have said will have a negative impact on black voters.
“I think they made a lot of accusations and I think they’re trying to figure out which one will stick the best. What I will tell you is race was never taken into account in this. We cannot take that into account. We did not take that into account. It’s based on population, it’s based on census data and every district has to be the same,” Speaker of the House said. “What I will say is what they’re arguing about is the current 5th congressional district is 32% minority representation, the new 5th we propose is 27%. So really all they are arguing over is 5 percent. Just because someone is a minority doesn’t mean that they vote democrat. You also have to assume some of them vote republicans,” he added.
News 4 asked the Republican lawmaker what he would say to minority population in Davidson County who think that this new redistricting plan is not working in their favor or is taking away from black votes.
“They can still go vote. What I will say is the minority participation rate in Davidson County under the old 5th congressional district was 32 percent. under this one is 27 percent in 5th district. The 7th district we actually raised the minority voting participation,” Sexton said. “Their voices will be heard. They can talk to their congressman, they can pick up the phone. They can go visit the office. Just like here. You can talk to any member of the house. Any member of the senate. You have that capability. Whether you agree they’re in your party or not. When you’re elected you represent everybody,” he added.
“I don’t know whether it will be beneficial for black people or not,” said Rashad Donaldson, a barber at Urban Class Barbershop on Jefferson Street in North Nashville.
Donaldson said he would have liked to see more of a conversation from legislators before making this new plan.
“What I would like to see is those who are promoting this change come into the community, have some conversation, have some dialogue and get some buy in from the people,” Donaldson said. “Have we asked those folks in those addresses do they want to be in a different district, and would they be okay with it? It’s a bunch of questions,” he added.
Sexton said he belies the change could be a good thing for Davidson County.
“I think having three different congressmen if this map continues to go forward is better for Davidson County. You have three people in Washington who are now fighting for you,” he added.
News 4 asked the Speaker of the Tennessee House how confident he is that the new redistricting plan will be voted through.
“I’m confident it will be voted through,” Sexton said.
Speaker Sexton said if the new redistricting plan faces lawsuits, the attorney general will defend the state of Tennessee and the new map.
“The map that we put forth we ran by the Attorney General’s Office. They feel confident that they can defend it in court, and it will be upheld. So, if someone wants to sue the state of Tennessee, they have every right to sue the state of Tennessee,” he added.
Sexton said the new plan will be in full committee next week and it should be on the house floor on Jan. 31.
