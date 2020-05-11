NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Businesses and restaurants started opening on Monday in the one of Nashville’s busiest areas, downtown.
Signs were posted throughout Broadway with signs instructing customers to wear masks inside. Workers were wiping down store windows and handed out menus with gloves on their hands.
"It's a beautiful day in Tennessee and I'm proud to say the Redneck Riviera is now open for business,” country star John Rich said.
However, there was changes to Rich's Place Downtown. Employees are in masks and face covering bandannas, there are hand sanitizer stations, and tables are spaced out for social distancing.
"We're doing everything we're being asked to do to make sure our patrons are as safe as possible,” Rich said.
The crowds are not back in the way we remember. Though there are more people downtown than we've seen in a while.
Rich said it’s a step toward a gradual reopening of Tennessee.
"I wanna save the date cause I think we're gonna remember it. May 11, 2020," Rich said. "It's a big thing cause you can get back to some semblance of normality. I think everybody's looking for that and today's the day."
Rich also told News 4 of course, he knows the income during “Phase One” won't be the same as before this pandemic. But, he added it's just better than nothing.
"My two front doors are standing wide open with the fresh air coming in off Broadway," Rich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.