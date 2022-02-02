NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Humane Association said Tuesday in a statement that despite the ongoing pandemic, the community had shown up in a big way to support animals in need.

“2021 may have been a difficult year for all of us, but with your overwhelming support, together we made a significant difference in the lives of homeless pets, family pets, and the people who love them,” said the NHA in a statement.

Their report included the following numbers regarding the work the organization had done over the past year:

- 99% save rate for the fourth year in a row

- 3,400 shelter pets were placed into loving homes

- 176 animals rescued from cruelty and neglect cases

- 2,660 families assisted by our Safety Net program

- 162 dogs received life-saving heartworm treatment

- 2,404 medical procedures performed

- 3,521 total live outcomes

For the full report, click here.