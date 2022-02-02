NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Humane Association said Tuesday in a statement that despite the ongoing pandemic, the community had shown up in a big way to support animals in need.
CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – An animal clinic in Smith County is treating almost 50 animals that were involved in this cruelty and neglect case.
“2021 may have been a difficult year for all of us, but with your overwhelming support, together we made a significant difference in the lives of homeless pets, family pets, and the people who love them,” said the NHA in a statement.
Their report included the following numbers regarding the work the organization had done over the past year:
- 99% save rate for the fourth year in a row
- 3,400 shelter pets were placed into loving homes
- 176 animals rescued from cruelty and neglect cases
- 2,660 families assisted by our Safety Net program
- 162 dogs received life-saving heartworm treatment
- 2,404 medical procedures performed
- 3,521 total live outcomes
For the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.