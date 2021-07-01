NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Hot Chicken Festival kicks off at 12pm on Sunday in East Park where some amateurs are showing off their skills and turning up the heat.
It's no secret Nashville produces some of the best hot chicken in the country, and local amateur chefs with wannabe recipes are preparing to sizzle some senses this weekend.
76-year-old Cha Cha Noser swears by it, and says if you think it's too hot, "You're way too cold baby."
"I know it tastes good and makes you feel even better," Noser said.
Another Nashville chef, Nathan Miller, barely used to use chicken in his menus. Things have changed since he and his wife moved to Nashville.
"When we moved my wife liked the hotter stuff, I like the mild you know the wimpier. mild stuff," Miller said.
Noser told News4 that the festival this coming Sunday is a farewell to pandemic isolation. "We've been in the house eating way too much baloney, we need to get out and see a different kind of baloney."
