NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music of Randy Travis Tour is venture out onto the road this fall.
According to a release, Travis' co-star from The Prince, James Dupre, will perform with the County Music Hall of Fame member's long-time touring band currently consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher.
This will mark the first time Travis' music will be performed on tour since he suffered a stroke back in 2013.
Shows will feature Dupre and the band performing all 16 of Travis' famous number ones, including "On The Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses."
Travis will be making special appearances and VIP passes will be made available in most markets which will include a meet and greet with Travis.
“We are incredibly excited to be back on the road and give Randy’s fans a chance to hear his music live again, and who better to sing his many hits than James Dupré?," Travis and his wife Mary said.
The tour has 12 dates lined up and will start on Oct. 16 in Indianapolis. The tour will make a stop in Nashville on Oct. 28 at the Ryman Auditorium.
Tickets from the Nashville show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For the full tour schedule, click here.
