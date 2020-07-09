NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is getting an inside look of the COVID-19 ICU at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A nurse is sharing his experience to give some perspective about the pandemic.
"The bulk of them are on ventilators. They're on incredibly high vent settings. So, they're on maximum oxygen,” Cody Hamilton, a nurse said.
For the last four months, Hamilton has worked in the COVID-19 ICU. He makes sure to wear plenty of personal protective equipment.
It’s been an eye-opening experience for the 26 year old.
"The most sick patients I've ever seen, any of my colleagues have seen to this point,” Hamilton said.
Some moments of the job stay with him.
"Sometimes the hardest is during end of life care when loved ones are saying bye to their family members through a screen, through a zoom conference like this is how they're getting to say goodbye,” Hamilton said.
It’s those families he worries about he most knowing how much the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their lives.
That’s why it’s tough for him to know some still aren’t taking the virus seriously.
"People don't want to believe things until they see them and I think if you could walk through that unit and see what we see and see how sick these patients really are every day, I think it would change people's minds,” Hamilton said.
The 12 hour minimum days can be stressful and challenging, but seeing patients recover brings light to a dark time.
"The day he left and was like clapping his hands and waving at people down the hallway, that 15 seconds of him being overjoyed because he's leaving and going home or going to a rehab facility to get his strength back, that's what keeps us going,” Hamilton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.