The most dangerous accident hotspots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Time of day, weather conditions, the speed limit, and the roads themselves all factor into crashes in our city, but it seems every morning a few spots in particular take the heat.
Nick Formosa is a Nashville native who makes a living getting wrecks off the roads.
“So the mornings seem to be the worst for us,” Formosa said. “Early mornings usually we have a lot of people traveling early at higher speeds.”
I-40 at I-24, I-24 at Briley Parkway on the east side of town, and I-24 near Antioch are some of the major crash hotspots around Nashville.
You would think with more people working from home, the accidents wouldn’t be as bad. But it turns out, we’ve seen a whole lot more distracted driving and speeding.
“A lot of people are driving at higher speeds because there is less traffic, but when the accidents do happen it seems to be worse of an accident,” Formosa said.
So far this year, four deadly crashes were on I-40, three were on I-24 and two were on I-840. For tow truck drivers, it’s a dangerous time to be on the job.
“Being on the side of the interstate, with cars that don’t move over, is very scary for our drivers,” Formosa said. “We wear bright materials and do our best to stay out of the way, but the actual fact of moving over a lane is very appreciated because there are people getting hit and killed every day on the side of the interstate.”
