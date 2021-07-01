NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some in the Midstate are reacting to the release of comedian Bill Cosby after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his assault conviction yesterday.

Bill Cosby was released after serving almost 3 years for an assault conviction back in 2018.

“The one word that I have to say is wow. I mean who would have thought,” said Shareka Ewing who lives in the Midstate.

“I definitely feel it kind of gives the message there is a chance that people who have been in those scenarios that have been sexually assaulted, that creates a fear because somebody that did it to them was in a place of higher power they can just walk away from it,” said Alex Doty who was with family and friends in the Midstate.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction saying one prosecutor decided not to charge the comedian and that’s what allowed Cosby to speak freely. Then another prosecutor used the lawsuit testimony in a criminal trial, and that played a major role in Cosby’s conviction.

“He was released on a technicality. His guilt remains. He was still found guilty in a court of law and it was a deal that probably shouldn’t have been made in the first place that gave him that kind of out. It’s very frustrating,” said Lorraine McGuire, the Vice President Of Development And Marketing With The Sexual Assault Center. “Those types of things are circumventing the justice system which in sexual assault cases doesn’t always work right? So when it does it's cause to celebrate. And now we have technicalities and deals being made that its heartbreaking for the victims,” she added.

“That’s the one thing they should have looked at more than once and realized that that’s a possibility. Something like that could have happened and they should have been prepared for it,” Shareka Ewing said.

“It’s just not cool. I think that’s a shame that that happened,” said Alex Doty.

But what could Cosby’s release have an impact on sexual assault survivors? That’s what News 4 asked the folks at the Sexual Assault Center.

“Unfortunately, I do think it will make people second guess their decisions, especially when coming up against people of power. People who have a lot of money and a lot of resources,” McGuire said.

Lorraine McGuire says therapists at the Sexual Assault center have encouraged them to speak publicly and encourage survivors to not be discouraged.

“Continue to tell your story, to speak your truth,” McGuire said. “And I think that’s the message we want to send is while it was demoralizing we did see, the justice system come through with a guilty verdict here. So come forward,” she added.

“But it's up to the victim. They have to be heard. They have to make their voices heard. They have to let people know this is happening out here and you cannot shut me up,” Ewing said. “Don’t let them shut you up. They have to be brought to justice one way or the other,” she added.

McGuire with the Sexual Assault Center is reminding survivors to find healing.

“Get to a place of healing for yourself and find the resources and people around you that can hold your hand and hold you up and be your strength while telling your story,” McGuire said.

The Sexual Assault Center says if Cosby’s release is triggering for victims or if someone needs a moment to speak about their assault, they can call their 24-hour crisis hotline 866-811-7473.