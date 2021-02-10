It was risky business at the time but Nashville’s Nate Harris believed in his decision. Turns out he was right. As part of our Black History Month coverage Terry Bulger shows us how Harris' decision has helped re-vitalize Jefferson Street.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a risky business at the time, but Nashville's Nate Harris believed in his decision. 

Long before the moment arrives to hang a picture, they're making them at Woodcuts on Jefferson Street.

"We believe the frame is just as much a part of the art as the art itself," Harris tells us. "The frame just enhances it all." 

Naysayers told him such a business back then in this area couldn't survive, but Harris believed that the proximity to Meharry, Fish, and TSU made it viable. 

"I love what it's done for Jefferson Street. I just think it's cool," Harris said. 

His shop keeps growing, now an art gallery has formed on its own here, too.

Consider it his jazz combo. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

