NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a risky business at the time, but Nashville's Nate Harris believed in his decision.
Long before the moment arrives to hang a picture, they're making them at Woodcuts on Jefferson Street.
"We believe the frame is just as much a part of the art as the art itself," Harris tells us. "The frame just enhances it all."
Naysayers told him such a business back then in this area couldn't survive, but Harris believed that the proximity to Meharry, Fish, and TSU made it viable.
"I love what it's done for Jefferson Street. I just think it's cool," Harris said.
His shop keeps growing, now an art gallery has formed on its own here, too.
Consider it his jazz combo.
