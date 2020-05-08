NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mall at Green Hills will reopen its doors on Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m. after being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mall announced on its website that a limited number of stores and restaurants and hours may vary. A full list of stores reopening their doors can be found here.
The new hours for the mall will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Some steps the mall is taking to ensure the health and safety of its patrons include:
- Using signage and decals to help customers practice social distancing.
- Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces.
- Using a stronger disinfectant when available.
- Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations.
- Providing wipes for strollers as supplies last.
- Closing play areas.
- Turning off drinking fountains.
- Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas and food courts to allow for greater social distancing.
- Removing trays from our food courts to reduce the amount of high-touch surfaces.
- Encouraging the use of masks and gloves where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws.
- Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love, but during a more limited time frame.
The mall reiterates it is complying with all local, state and federal laws and mandates to ensure its patrons are safe.
