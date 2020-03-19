Mall At Green Hills

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Mall At Green Hills will be closing its doors at the end of business hours on Thursday, March 19 amid COVID-19 concerns.

The mall will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 29 and may remain closed past that date if required to do so by the state or local government.

In response to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and to help ensure the health and safety of our shoppers, employees, and tenants, our mall will be closing at the end of business March 19 and will remain closed through March 29, or later if required by the state or local government. Tenants with exterior entrances may stay open at their discretion, and to the extent permitted by law, please check directly with these stores and restaurants for details.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

For more information visit www.cdc.gov.

 

