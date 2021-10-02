The Lost Studio receives Metro historical marker

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville film and recording studio received a Metro historical marker on Saturday.
The Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, and Kitty Wells are some artists who made recordings at the Lost Studio.
As part of Hillsboro Village’s 101st-anniversary celebration, the Lost Studio on 16th Avenue South received that special recognition on Saturday.
The Army and Genesco filmed commercial films at the studio, which was razed for redevelopment in 2014.
